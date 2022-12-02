BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Down 24.6% in November

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIGC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce
In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce
BigCommerce Price Performance
BIGC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,623. BigCommerce has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $702.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.42.
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
