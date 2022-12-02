BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Down 24.6% in November

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIGC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 763,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,639,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,465,000 after purchasing an additional 275,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BIGC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,623. BigCommerce has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $702.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.42.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

