Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $16.53 on Friday. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.15. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -11.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Biohaven news, CFO Matthew Buten acquired 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven in the second quarter worth $59,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven in the third quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 151.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

