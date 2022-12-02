BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BVXV opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

