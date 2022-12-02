Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Shares Up 0.7%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as €43.60 ($44.95) and last traded at €43.60 ($44.95). Approximately 26 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.30 ($44.64).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $862.66 million and a P/E ratio of -31.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.43 and its 200-day moving average is €42.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.49.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological medicines in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas. Its products include Haemoctin and Vihuma for the treatment of haemophilia A acute therapy and prophylaxis; and Haemonine for haemophilia B acute therapy and prophylaxis.

