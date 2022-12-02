Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $260.91 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $260.91 million and $2.35 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $14.90 or 0.00087270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00269863 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00062627 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

