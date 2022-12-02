BitShares (BTS) Trading 48% Higher This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $34.93 million and approximately $36.02 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded 48% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006019 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002175 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008348 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,761,220 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.