Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Short Interest Update

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Black Mountain Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BMAC stock remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Black Mountain Acquisition by 227.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition during the first quarter worth $248,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition during the second quarter worth $251,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Mountain Acquisition Company Profile

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

