Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLKLF shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Blackline Safety stock remained flat at $1.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

