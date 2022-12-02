BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the October 31st total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRA. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 357.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 101,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,224 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 67,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of FRA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 181,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,452. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
