BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $722.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $640.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $933.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.