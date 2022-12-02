Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb Purchases 8,811 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 8,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $79,563.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,520,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,790,837.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GoHealth Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $63.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 121.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 28.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 49.9% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About GoHealth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

