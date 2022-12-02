Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BSGA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,450. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSGA. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 98,349 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,323,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 339,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

