BlueArk Self Reported Market Cap Tops $59.82 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $59.82 million and approximately $642,601.28 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00183867 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $674,242.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

