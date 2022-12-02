BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.16 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $288.56 or 0.01709321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $46.16 billion and $1.03 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,970,218 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

