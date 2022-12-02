BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.16 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $288.56 or 0.01709321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $46.16 billion and $1.03 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,970,218 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,970,314.86031938 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 288.40311501 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1148 active market(s) with $1,407,920,018.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
