Bobcoin (BOBC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.72 Million

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Bobcoin has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $471,344.68 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Bobcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin launched on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco.

Bobcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

