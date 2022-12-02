Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Update

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the October 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $54.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $173,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 533,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 83,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

BOLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

