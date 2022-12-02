Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) One Day Volume Tops $4.62 Million

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market cap of $141.92 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.75 or 0.06599121 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00509742 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,275.06 or 0.31004928 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap’s genesis date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,931,741 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,931,741.17851937 with 156,673,333.47796693 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.79680934 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $4,682,438.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bone ShibaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bone ShibaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

