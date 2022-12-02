boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on boohoo group in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon downgraded boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.02) to GBX 75 ($0.90) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded boohoo group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.