Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.9 %

BSX opened at $46.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 110.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,302 shares of company stock worth $12,606,784 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

