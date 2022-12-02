BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.00 million-$992.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.39 million. BOX also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.16-1.17 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.10.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of BOX opened at $29.22 on Friday. BOX has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,058,720. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after buying an additional 659,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 590,800 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 440,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 222,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in BOX by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 201,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 141,339 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.