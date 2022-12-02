BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.00 million-$992.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.39 million. BOX also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.16-1.17 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.10.
Shares of BOX opened at $29.22 on Friday. BOX has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after buying an additional 659,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 590,800 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 440,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 222,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in BOX by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 201,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 141,339 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
