Braden Michael Leonard Purchases 190,971 Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 190,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $64,930.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,612,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 75,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $24,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 50,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 166,434 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $63,244.92.

On Monday, September 26th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00.

Astrotech Price Performance

ASTC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 693,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,260. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Astrotech Co. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.67.

Astrotech shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 5th.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,226.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Astrotech in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Astrotech by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astrotech by 33.0% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astrotech

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Recommended Stories

