Braemar (LON:BMS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $283.79

Shares of Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 283.79 ($3.40) and traded as high as GBX 330.95 ($3.96). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 324 ($3.88), with a volume of 17,769 shares traded.

Braemar Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £104.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 303.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42.

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Braemar’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Braemar Company Profile

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking, and financial advisory services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shipbroking and Financial. The Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker and dry cargo charter broking, sale and purchase broking, offshore broking and consultancy, and commodity and commodity derivatives.

