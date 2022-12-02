Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,871.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of BNTGF stock remained flat at $65.95 on Friday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $92.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

