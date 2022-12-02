Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,700 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the October 31st total of 650,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.16. 332,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,628. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

