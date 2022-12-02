Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Broadwind to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 176.0% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

