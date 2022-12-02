Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target at $28.25

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

ARCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,096.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 143,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $487.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.51. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

