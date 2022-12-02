Brokerages Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Target Price at 30.70

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 30.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.71, for a total transaction of 2,388,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,739 shares in the company, valued at 1,101,543.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.71, for a total value of 2,388,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,739 shares in the company, valued at 1,101,543.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total transaction of 64,847.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,734 shares in the company, valued at 1,030,099.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,267 shares of company stock worth $6,167,331 over the last quarter. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDR stock opened at 22.04 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 17.42 and a one year high of 35.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is 21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

