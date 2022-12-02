Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target at $99.60

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.63. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $103.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 43.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Guardant Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.