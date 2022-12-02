Brokerages Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) PT at $4.42

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. BTIG Research raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Transocean by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $99,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

