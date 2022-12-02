Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,500 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the October 31st total of 642,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 322,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,560,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

NYSE:BEP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 313,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.