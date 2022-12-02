BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Price Performance

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.29. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.