Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 8,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bumble Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. 1,429,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,083. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.13 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 74.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Bumble during the third quarter valued at $2,445,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bumble by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,161,000 after buying an additional 76,375 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bumble Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

