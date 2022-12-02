Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Price Reaches $0.0455

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and $40.29 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

