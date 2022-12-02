CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $332.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CACI. Truist Financial upped their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $313.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CACI International has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $314.77.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $41,001.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,086.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $41,001.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,086.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 588 shares of company stock worth $170,556. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in CACI International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in CACI International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

