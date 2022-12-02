Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $8,143,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,143,670.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total transaction of $1,920,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $8,143,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,143,670.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,750 shares of company stock valued at $38,396,578. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.8 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after buying an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $176.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.38. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

