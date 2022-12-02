Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. TheStreet lowered Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King lowered their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

NYSE CAL opened at $22.20 on Friday. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $809.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $89,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $89,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 65,757 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

