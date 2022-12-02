Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Lowered to C$64.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.88.

Shares of CM stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$59.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,967. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.80. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$55.35 and a 52-week high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

