Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.9% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,545,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $82.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.