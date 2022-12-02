Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CFPZF. CIBC lowered shares of Canfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Canfor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $18.25 on Monday. Canfor has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $27.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

