Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.12.

CGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 23.2% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 14.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.1% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

CGC stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 621.80%. The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

