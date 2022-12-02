Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CPXWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Capital Power Price Performance

Capital Power stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. 2,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

