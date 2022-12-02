Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPX. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.10.

Shares of CPX traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20. The stock has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.67. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$51.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,560. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,560. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

