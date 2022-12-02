Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,300 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 826,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Capricorn Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRNLF remained flat at 1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. Capricorn Metals has a 52 week low of 1.48 and a 52 week high of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.48.

About Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

