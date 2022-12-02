Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.57

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.57 and traded as high as C$4.78. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 2,823,615 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CS shares. CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

