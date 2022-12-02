CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Up 26.2% in November

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARG. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG stock remained flat at $13.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 945,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,546. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 638,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 69,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 126.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 580.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

