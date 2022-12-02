Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $12.68 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.97 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.12.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

