Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Update

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGUSY remained flat at $2.29 during midday trading on Friday. 1,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €15.00 ($15.46) to €13.50 ($13.92) in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping centers, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also offers private label products. In addition, the company is involved in banking, digital marketing and advertising, service station, restaurant, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

