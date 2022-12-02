CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Daniel G. Queenan Sells 5,000 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. 1,122,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

