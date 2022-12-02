CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.60 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $76.32 million and approximately $20.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,999.65 or 1.00002818 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010545 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041143 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00245730 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09368942 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $18,341,065.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

