CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Trading Down 18.2%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) fell 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

CGE Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

CGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.